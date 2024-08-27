At least 60 individuals lost their lives due to a dam bursting from heavy rainfall in conflict-ridden Sudan.

Rescue efforts are currently ongoing, with concerns that the death toll might rise, according to reports.

The Arbat dam in Port Sudan, the headquarters of the military government, holds 25 million cubic metres and serves as the primary water source for the city.

Following 16 months of civil unrest, Sudan is now grappling with severe rains and floods, causing casualties and displacing tens of thousands.

The dam collapse in Red Sea state resulted in significant destruction downstream, wiping out farms and villages.

The downpour also damaged a crucial fiber-optic cable, leading to communication breakdowns across the country for the second consecutive day.

Authorities have said that the air force is conducting rescue operations for those stranded in the mountains after seeking shelter.

Since April, Sudan has been plagued by conflict, with clashes between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army.

Numerous individuals have been displaced, and several regions are facing food shortages, with the harsh weather worsening the situation.