According to officials, at least 12 people are dead after a plane crashed off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday evening.

The aircraft, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, crashed into the sea within a minute of take-off from the island of Roatán.

The Honduran national police and fire department separately said five people had been rescued, while one person is yet to be found.

The Jetstream 32 aircraft had taken off from the island’s Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport at 06:18pm on Tuesday, and was bound for Golosón International Airport in La Ceiba on the Honduran mainland.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Honduran Civil Aeronautics Agency said an investigation was under way.