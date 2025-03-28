Police in Dominica have arrested at least ten people following protest action that escalated into violence in Roseau last week.

On March 19th, police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of demonstrators who attempted to break through security barricades, and throw missiles at officers during a protest near Parliament on Victoria Street in Roseau.

The protesters were challenging three controversial electoral reform bills, which were eventually passed unanimously in Parliament on March 20th, 2025.

Amongst those arrested were Hector John, a former Member of Parliament for Salisbury and former Opposition Leader, and two other former legislators.

The arrested individuals face charges for “unlawfully, riotously, and tumultuously assembling together to the disturbance of the public,” in violation of the Riot Act of Dominica.

Those found guilty could face up to five years in prison.