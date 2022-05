Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla for £26m.

The 29-year-old, who Newcastle United tried to sign in January, will travel to England on Thursday for a medical and to finalise personal terms.

He would be Villa’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer.

Carlos played six times at last year’s Tokyo Olympics where Brazil won gold.