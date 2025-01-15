The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) bid farewell to Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Leonard Waynesly Fergus, who concluded 33 years of distinguished service in the Police Force on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

The milestone marked the culmination of a remarkable career in public service, which also includes six years as an educator, bringing his total years of dedicated service to 39.

ACP Fergus, a native of Diamond Village in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, enlisted in the RSVGPF on February 12, 1991, after feeling compelled to “do something different” and answer the call to defend and protect his homeland.

He found his footing at the Police Training School in Old Montrose as part of Batch #9, where his strong sense of duty and the support of his family propelled him into this new chapter of his life.