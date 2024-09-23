Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ashford Wood will be leaving is post by the end of September.

The announcement was made during the CDC’s prize-giving ceremony held last Wednesday 18th September, 2024.

Chairman of the CDC, Ricardo Adams, commended wood for his work stating that “something is in the pipeline” for him.

Wood also received commendations from Minister of Tourism and culture, Hon. Carlos James and Murray Bullock, chairman of the Board of the National Lotteries Authority.

Wood is the first person to ever serve as Chief Executive Officer of the CDC, serving from