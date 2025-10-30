On October 28th, 2025, police arrested and charged Hajj King, a 26-year-old Artiste of Belair, with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 22-year-old Labourer of the same address- by chopping him about his body -with an axe.

The offence was committed on August 8th, 2025 in Belair.

King appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on October 29th, and pled not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one (1) surety.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

The matter was adjourned to January 26th, 2026, for trial.