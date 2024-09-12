Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has now agreed to a deal lasting until 2027, just before Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham.

Arteta was serving as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, to succeed his fellow countryman Unai Emery as manager in December 2019.

Under his leadership, Arsenal triumphed in the FA Cup final at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 seasons, marking his first major trophy as a manager.

In the last two seasons, Arsenal finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League, as the 42-year-old aims to guide the club to their first top-flight title since 2003-04.

After three matches this season, Arsenal sits in fourth place, securing victories in their first two games against Wolves and Aston Villa, followed by a draw with Brighton.