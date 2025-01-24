Manager Mikel Arteta has stated that Arsenal is actively looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, who is able to make an impact.

Arsenal has been short of attacking options after losing Bukayo Saka to a long-term hamstring injury and striker Gabriel Jesus with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Gunners are challenging for the Premier League title for the third season in a row but a number of injuries to key players and inconsistent results have seen them slip to six points behind Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Arsenal has also been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United and is trailing Newcastle after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.