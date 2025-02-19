A decade-long murder investigation in Sint Maarten reached a turning point on Monday evening when police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder.

The fatal shooting occurred in Sint Maarten’s Dutch Quarter neighbourhood in 2014.

The suspect, who had evaded authorities for nearly 11 years, was apprehended at Princess Juliana International Airport by the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), Loop News reports.

Acting on recently received intelligence about the suspect’s return, police moved swiftly to make the arrest on February 17, 2025.

The case dates back to March 18, 2014, when a female victim was shot in Dutch Quarter. She was rushed to Louise Constance Hospital on the French side of the island where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to investigations, the suspect fled to a neighbouring island shortly after the shooting.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transferred to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for questioning.