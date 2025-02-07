After nearly three years of investigation, authorities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have made a significant breakthrough in the 2022 double homicide of Elon Barbour and Daniel Skerritt.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) announced that Omari Sargeant, a 26-year-old labourer from New Montrose, has been arrested and formally charged in connection with the murders. He is scheduled to appear before the Serious Offences Court today, February 7, 2025.

The case dates back to May 16, 2022, when two masked gunmen approached Barbour and Skerritt near the Monkey Puzzle Bar in New Montrose and opened fire. Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. A post-mortem examination confirmed that gunshot wounds were the cause of death.

Authorities have urged anyone with additional information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in the fight against violent crime.

The RSVGPF remains committed to bringing perpetrators of serious crimes to justice and has expressed gratitude to the public for their ongoing support in the investigation.

For further information or to report tips, individuals are encouraged to contact:

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

(784) 456-1810 Police Control: (784) 457-1211

(784) 457-1211 Public Relations and Complaints Department: (784) 485-6891