Thirty-eight year old Ronell Mathurin was arrested and charged on August 12th, 2024, with the offences of Damage to Property and Theft.

An investigation revealed that the Arnos Vale/Kingstown resident, allegedly without lawful excuse damaged the left rear window of a motor vehicle valued at $1, 089 EC.

The vehicle is the property of a 60-year-old Businessman of Arnos Vale, and the accused allegedly smashed the window with an unknown object.

Mathurin was also charged with stealing one black Pioneer deck valued at $600 EC, the property of a 50-year-old self-employed resident of Green Hill.

An official release states the offences were committed on July 30th and August 4, 2024 respectively, in Middle Street, Kingstown.

Mathurin appeared before the Serious Offence Court on August 13, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00ECC, with one surety.

The matter has been adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for September 9, 2024.