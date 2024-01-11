The planned Acute Care Hospital to be built in Arnos Vale is expected to be 50% larger than the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, according to Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.

The facility will be situated on the former ET Joshua airport tarmac, and will span 200,000 square feet, housing 134 beds.

The World Bank will fund the project, with the government responsible for selecting the contractor to build the hospital.

Physical construction is set to begin in the second half of 2024, with a cost estimate of $200 million for construction and $40 million to equip the hospital.

The new hospital, according to the Finance Minister, “will provide services in all domains of acute hospital care, including trauma care, acute care surgery, urgent care, critical care, emergency care, inpatient stabilization, and outpatient care.”

The Budget was presented on January 8th, 2024 by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Technology Camillo Gonsalves, and concluded on January 10th, 2024.