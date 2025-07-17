Despite her rising Hollywood career, pop star Ariana Grande says she has no plans to walk away from music. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, the 32-year-old “Wicked” star called music her “lifeline” and said it was “very silly” for fans to think she’d abandon it.

Grande wrote, “There will need to be room made for all of it … It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head.”

The singer says she’s working on a plan to sing again next year — “even if it’s just for a little.”

Meanwhile, Grande’s Hollywood career is booming. She’s earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked, and she’ll also appear in the next Meet the Parents movie — a casting Ben Stiller says brings “comedy gold.”

Grande’s fans are showing love for her creative journey, with one commenting: “We love you in all your facets and endeavors.”