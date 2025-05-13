Design work on the expansion and upgrades to the Argyle International Airport are near completion.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves says because Argyle International Airport has exceeded expectations in such a short period of time, there must be changes made to the existing terminal building to accommodate more passengers as the demand is greater.

Speaking on radio on Monday, the Minister explained that at peak periods in the week, the terminal building reaches its capacity and with the coming on stream of other international airlines like Delta Airlines, provisions must be made for the increased demands.

The structural and design works that will be done are expected to commence within the next 3or4 months once the designs are approved, and according to Minister Gonsalves, these structures are to be erected quickly.