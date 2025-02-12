Preliminary numbers for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024, indicate that the Argyle International Airport (AIA) had an operating gain of $2 million before subvention.

Total revenues increased from $18.26 million in 2023 to $28.04 million in 2024, in part reflective of the restoration of the pre-COVID service charge of US$40 (in June 2023) and the subsequent increase to US$55 in June 2024.

An article from the Office of the Prime Minister titled “Argyle International Airport: Let’s Celebrate” states that revenues from ground handling services increased by 20 percent over 2023 with revenues in this regard rising from $7.8 million in 2023 to $9.4 million in 2024.

Some expenses showed notable increases: Salaries increased by 6.7 percent to $10.6 million in 2024 as over 100 additional staff members were hired to help sustain operations as flights increased.

Repairs and maintenance expenses also showed increases. Overall, expenses in 2024 went up by 5.5 percent over 2023.

The staff at AIA currently numbers close to 450.

The audited financial statements for 2021 and 2022 have been completed by the auditors. Work is being done on the accounts for 2023 by the auditors.