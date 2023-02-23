The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has spent approximately $1.3 million on resurfacing of the road at Long Wall, located within the East Kingstown constituency.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the House of Assembly on Thursday February 23rd 2023.

The Prime Minister in speaking about the Government’s spending on various roads in St. Vincent and the Grenadines also made mention of the Dorsetshire which is set to have $1.1 million repairs carried out on it.

“The Long Wall road is a secondary road, and that has currently started, we’re spending about $1.3 million there. Then there is the Dorsetshire Hill road, it is a secondary road, we’ll be doing work there, about $1.1 million dollars” the Prime Minister said.

Mention was also made of other minor roads that will also be repaired this year.

The Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) in a post earlier today confirmed that the resurfacing of 1,200 feet of road at Long Wall had been completed.