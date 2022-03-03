The Health Services Subcommittee has announced the resumption of the review of applications for fully vaccinated events.

In a release dated March 3rd, 2022, private citizens, organizations, promoters, DJs, churches and event coordinators were asked to take note.

The Health Services Subcommittee advised that all those wishing to exceed the required capacity for the period March 2022 – July 2022 that eligible patrons, vendors, and health and security personnel must be fully vaccinated.

A reminder was given to the public that the mass gathering protocols for indoor and outdoor gatherings—which are a maximum of 10 persons indoors, a maximum of 20 persons outdoors and a third of a place of worship’s capacity—are still in effect.

According to the subcommittee these gatherings include, but are not limited to clubs, bars, restaurants, wedding, funerals, conference rooms, churches and private gatherings.