Apple is being sued by two women who say AirTags were used to stalk them.

The small trackers are designed to be placed on wallets or keys, to prevent them from being lost.

However earlier this year the BBC reported that several women had found unwanted AirTags tracking them.

Previously the company has said that its AirTags contain several measures that prevent unwanted tracking.

The lawsuit was filed in a San Francisco federal court.

The two women say the AirTags were used by their former partners to track them down.

They also argue that AirTags have been linked to murders this year of women in Akron, Ohio and Indianapolis.

Apple has long been aware, before it released AirTags, that they could be used for criminal activity. On releasing them, Apple said that “AirTags are designed to track items not people”.