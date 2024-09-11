Jamaicans will be able to access Apple Pay in 2025, as the Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica (BNSJ) becomes the first local bank to partner with the US$3 trillion company.

This announcement was made during a media briefing held by the Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJ) on Monday.

Currently, the BNSJ is testing Apple Pay with staff members who possess credit cards, and plans to include debit cards in the pilot soon.

While Jamaicans have been able to use Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and even their smartwatches for contactless payments at point-of-sale (POS) machines, they previously needed to add a card approved by Apple or other payment partners to utilize these alternative payment methods.

According to Statista, BNSJ introducing Apple Pay to Jamaica means that citizens will join over 500 million users worldwide.

As reported by GlobalStats Counter, iOS (Apple’s operating system) holds a 42.79 percent market share in Jamaica, while Android leads with a 56.9 percent share.