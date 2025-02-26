Apple’s boss Tim Cook has said that his company may have to change its diversity practices as the US legal landscape shifts.

His comments came just minutes after a majority of shareholders rejected a proposal calling on the tech giant to consider ending its diversity policies in hiring decisions.

Apple had urged shareholders to vote against the measure, which the company had argued was “inappropriately” trying “to micromanage” its business.

The scrutiny of the firm comes as US President Donald Trump has called for an end to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes in the government and private sector.

These orders have ran into legal roadblocks, but many companies in the US, including big names such as Meta and Amazon, have already ended or rolled back their own policies, citing legal risks.