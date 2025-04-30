Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been given a six-match ban for throwing an object at the referee during their Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona.

Rudiger and team-mate Lucas Vazquez, who had both been substituted, were shown straight red cards in Seville for angrily reacting to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe shortly before the final whistle.

The referee stated in his report that the 32-year-old centre-back was dismissed for throwing an object from the technical area, which missed him.