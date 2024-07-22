The semi-finals of Antigua’s Soca Monarch illuminated the night with a spectacular show featuring fire, confetti, horns, and balloons, setting the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling grand finale.

Fans showed up in large numbers to cheer on their favorite artists, though only a few managed to secure spots in the final showdown. In a surprising turn of events, 14 out of the 26 artists were chosen to advance to the main event, one more than originally planned.

This decision followed the announcement that one of the country’s defending champions, soca star Claudette Peters, would not be defending her crown this year.

The 14 finalists set to compete on August 4 include Tian Winter, Island Prince, Kimmy, DJ Who, Raiine, Soca Villain, Queen Thalia, Drastic, Sammie C, Young Vice, Kid Fresh, Buttaz, Ge’Eve, and Tammy.

With such a formidable lineup, the August 4 finals promise to deliver an unpredictable and exhilarating event. As one spectator remarked, “The competition is wide open this year. Anyone could seize the crown.”

Antigua’s Soca Monarch this year is poised to showcase the finest musical talent from the island, ensuring fans are kept on the edge of their seats until the very last moment.