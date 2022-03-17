The Antigua and Barbuda Lower House has passed the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Code Amendment Bill of 2022 to extend maternity leave from 12 to 14 weeks.

For many years women have been complaining about the limited maternity leave afforded to them during and after their pregnancy.

In 1998, the law gave maternity leave for six weeks, an insufficient number of days, according to Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin, who introduced the Bill in Parliament Tuesday.

Benjamin said the health and safety of women were also taken into consideration when deciding on the change.

The amendments were passed unopposed.

The bill will now have to be passed in the upper house before being gazetted.