Continuous work will be done to improve facilities at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) in St John’s, Antigua to ensure it is a safe place for both inmates and staff.

Ambassador Lionel Hurst, Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office, gave that response today as he commented on a protest by some prison officers earlier this week for improved working conditions.

“We know that prison is not ever a beautiful place to work and it requires special training, special preparation and of course special circumstances. Especially so the material circumstances under which the prison officers are to work. So everything is being done to improve on these conditions,” he said.

Hurst highlighted caterers attached to the school feeding program have been hired to prepare meals for prison officers and inmates and the number of cells and bathroom facilities at HMP have been increased all in an effort to improve the working and living environment.