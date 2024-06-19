A 30-year-old woman has been fined $25,000 after authorities discovered cocaine and cannabis concealed on her person at VC Bird International Airport in Antigua.

Taji Tricia Bright of St George Street was charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine, possession of both with intent to transfer, drug trafficking, and being concerned in the supply of the two controlled drugs.

Narcotics officers were on duty at the airport, when they encountered Bright inside the departure lounge on May 30.

She was searched and found to have 1.25 pounds of cannabis under her breasts and 42.5 grams of cocaine inside of her vagina.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth almost EC $1500 while the cannabis is valued at $3,500.

She appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Monday where she admitting to possession of the drugs and being concerned in the supply of the drug.

She was reprimanded to the lesser charge of possession and then fined $10,000 for the weed and $15,000 for the cocaine.