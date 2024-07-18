The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is investigating a suspected suicide in Renfrew, as per a statement released on Thursday.

The incident concerns a 51-year-old woman whose body was found on July 17.

According to the police statement, “The deceased was discovered hanging in an eastern bedroom by a close relative around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, July 17. She was last seen alive earlier, around 2:40 pm.”

Authorities confirmed that a medical professional arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead at 6:38 pm.

The police statement emphasized that “there are no signs of foul play.”

In response to the incident, the Police Administration has issued a public appeal focused on raising awareness about mental health. The statement urged citizens “to seek professional help for family members who may be showing early signs of depression or in some cases appear to be disoriented.”

Law enforcement officials stressed the importance of vigilance and advised that “closer attention be given to such individuals.”