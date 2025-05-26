Police and Customs officials in Antigua have made another significant drug bust, after discovering 30 pounds of cannabis worth $180,000 concealed inside a piece of furniture at Deep Water Harbour.

According to Loop News, on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025, officers seized a grey sofa containing thirty vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis.

The packages were hidden inside the furniture and have an estimated street value of $180,000.

The sofa and controlled substance were transported to Police Headquarters for further processing, with investigations ongoing.

This seizure marked the second significant drug bust made within one week.

According to reports, on Tuesday May 19th, officers conducting a joint operation at the VC Bird International Airport Cargo Shed discovered twenty-three vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis weighing 23 pounds, with an estimated value of approximately $138,000.