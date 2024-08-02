Justice Ann Marie Smith sentenced a 31-year-old Antiguan man to 12 years in prison on Wednesday for the rape of his 14-year-old second cousin.

The crime occurred on August 1, 2020, while the victim was visiting the man’s home and her father was away.

The man took advantage of the situation and assaulted the girl.

The victim reported the incident four days later, following behavioral changes that concerned her parents.

Despite the man’s denial and conflicting statements to the police, a jury convicted him of rape.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Sexual Offences Act of 1995 does not categorize the crime as incest, as it pertains to closer blood relatives such as parents or siblings.