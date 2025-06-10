A Villa resident was charged in connection with a warehouse break-in that resulted in the theft of 37 flat-screen televisions, and other electronics valued at over EC$48,000.

35-year-old Jamie Tittle was arrested and charged by police following investigations into the theft, at a Fort Road warehouse in Antigua.

The authorities said he unlawfully entered the facility and stole thirty-seven (37) 32-inch flat screen televisions, and fourteen electrical fans.

The value of the stolen items is EC$48,345.

Tittle is expected to appear in court sometime this week to answer to the charge.