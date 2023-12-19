Attorney Lynelle Maginley-Liddie has created history by becoming the first Caribbean national and second Black woman to assume the role of Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction (NYCDOC). in its 128-year history.

Born on the island of Antigua, and a child of a pastor, Maginley-Liddie attributed her accomplishments and career to her faith in God and the support of her family.

In view of her diverse background – Caribbean upbringing in a Christian household, strong family ties and the experiences of living in “the melting pot that is the gorgeous mosaic of New York City” – Maginley-Liddie said she “always aims to abide by a healthy moral compass.”

She said she appreciated the lessons her parents taught her, “to be impartial, be just, and approach life (and work) with a sense of compassion”.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said she has spent the better part of a decade at the Department of Correction, and he is confident that she is the right person to lead the department going forward.