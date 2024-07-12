Antigua and Barbuda is advancing plans to modernize its transportation sector with a new local ride-hailing app, discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting involving taxi leaders and entrepreneurs.

Named ‘Swyft’, the service aims to improve safety and convenience by employing licensed taxi drivers exclusively, offering virtual booking, electronic payments, and real-time tracking.

It seeks to supplement existing taxi incomes without replacing them entirely.

The initiative has garnered initial support from taxi associations, with preparations underway including the establishment of a driver and vehicle database and company registration.