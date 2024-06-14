Debates about the constitutionality of Antigua and Barbuda’s archaic abortion law are gaining traction.

On Thursday, the government of Antigua and Barbuda addressed the matter, stating that it will defer to the courts to decide the future of the nation’s anti-abortion laws.

Earlier this week, campaigners, including local doctors, filed a constitutional lawsuit against legislation that prohibits abortion except when a woman’s life is at risk.

The campaigners are advocating for new laws that uphold a woman’s right to choose.

Cabinet spokesman Lionel Hurst informed the media that the government will await the judicial proceedings’ outcome.

Hurst emphasized that the court’s decision will guide the government’s next steps.

The court will hear the case in September.