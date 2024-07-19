The Antigua and Barbuda government is optimistic about LIAT 2020 starting commercial operations in early August, pending a response from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

They propose using funds from an escrow account, held by the CDB and regional governments, to settle severance payments for former LIAT employees.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the CDB clarified it only provided consent for aircraft sales and isn’t involved in LIAT 2020’s financing or operations.

Antiguan Prime Minister Prime Minister Gaston Browne advocates for reallocating funds from the escrow to pay severance, but faces opposition from the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), which demands full severance for ex-employees, including pilots.