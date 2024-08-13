A man from St. Vincent is currently in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center in Antigua after being involved in a serious vehicular accident last Sunday.

He has been identified as fisherman, Michael Nimo Scott.

Despite confirming his identity, Antiguan authorities have been unable to reach next of kin or any other family member.

Given the urgency of the situation, the authorities are making a plea to anyone who may have information about his family or loved ones in SVG. They are asked to reach out to the SLBMC immediately.

According to Antigua News, it is crucial to involve his family in important decisions regarding his care, and time is of the essence.

Over the weekend, Michael Nimo Scott, a pedestrian at the time, was critically injured in a collision involving a pickup truck allegedly driven by a 19-year-old.

The incident occurred on Friars Hill Road when the young man, reportedly driving his father’s vehicle, lost control of the truck.

Reports indicate that the driver was speeding and lost control near the Langfords Police Station, striking 29-year-old Scott, who was walking on the east side of the street. The truck veered off the road, flipped multiple times, and came to rest in a ditch.

Emergency Medical Services transported both Scott, who sustained severe injuries and was found unconscious, and the driver, who suffered minor injuries, to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center for treatment.