In a tragic turn of events, 24-year-old Antiguan Keneca Ryan passed away due to injuries sustained in a shooting incident on August 14.

Despite his battle for survival over the past week, Ryan could not overcome the severity of his wounds.

The incident, which occurred near 9 pm in Green Bay, saw both Keneca Ryan and 20-year-old Neeyah Rose fall victim to multiple gunshots inflicted by unidentified assailants. The same night, Neeyah Rose underwent emergency surgery but tragically did not survive her injuries.

Ryan, who suffered critical wounds including a severe head injury, initially displayed signs of stability under medical care. However, his condition took a drastic turn for the worse, plunging his family and friends into heartbreak and devastation.

This unfortunate event follows closely after the recent stabbing death of 66-year-old Dennis Edwards from Bolans. The incident transpired on Lower All Saints Road, stemming from an altercation. An individual of interest is currently in police custody, cooperating with authorities as they conduct their investigation into the matter.