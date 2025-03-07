The Antigua Police Administration has expressed serious concern over a growing number of missing persons cases reported in recent weeks.

Authorities are urging residents to inform family or friends of their whereabouts, especially when leaving home for extended periods, and to report missing persons promptly.

The latest case involves Keon Richards of Yorks, last seen at his workplace, Sandals Grande Antigua Resort, on February 26.

Investigations are also ongoing into the disappearances of Orden “Passo” David, missing since January 25, and Donna-Marie Christian, who vanished on November 4.

Police continue to pursue leads in several other unresolved cases as concerns mount over the troubling trend.