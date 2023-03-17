Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister for Housing, Land, Works and Urban Renewal, Maria Browne, said private property owners are breaking the law when they prevent members of the public from having access to beaches near their land.

Browne made the comment as she responded to reports that developers at the Pearns Point luxury housing site are placing restriction on how and when members of the public can access nearby beaches.

Browne said Section 50 of the Physical Planning Act, 2003 states that no owner, developer or occupier of land leading to a beach has the authority to prevent persons from accessing and using the beaches on Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister said the Survey and Mapping Department is establishing access boundaries for all seven beaches located near Pearns Point with official boundary marks and signage.

During this period, Browne asks that users of the beaches at Pearns Point exercise patience and collaborate with the property owners while accessing the beaches.