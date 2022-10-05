Japan and Antigua and Barbuda established diplomatic relations on October 4th, 1982, forty years ago. In recognition of this milestone, Mr. Akimoto Masatoshi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, visited Antigua and Barbuda and met with Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Prime Minister and Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade of Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua’s Prime Minister, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akimoto and Minister Greene welcomed the significant milestone of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Antigua and Barbuda and Japan.

Akimoto also expressed his gratitude to Antigua and Barbuda for hosting the Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on Fisheries and Sustainable Use of Living Marine Resources, which demonstrated the close and cooperative relations between the two countries over four decades.

Noting that the two countries share basic values such as freedom and democracy and have developed relations in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in October 1982, the two Ministers expressed their commitment to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations.