Antigua and Barbuda is about to get a taste of love with its first ever dating show ‘Love Link: Antigua’.

Set to debut on YouTube, the show promises to bring romance to the digital screen with a unique twist on dating.

Viewers can expect full episodes on YouTube, with teasers dropping on Facebook and Instagram.

The format is a surprise but the pilot episode will feature a playful spin on the classic “Pop the Balloon” game.

The application phase has seen overwhelming response, prompting a careful selection process to include the best candidates, along with a few surprises.However, persons can still apply.

As for the contestants, the show seeks singles ready for serious commitment and genuine connections.