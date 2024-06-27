The World Pediatrics’ Speech and Language Therapy team has made a return to St. Vincent for the second time this year, following a successful 3-day clinic earlier in January. The team arrived on June 15th and conducted their clinic from June 16th to 18th, 2024.

Led by Speech Therapist Jill Hodge, the team included Speech Therapists Wendi McMillan and Brendan Rooney, Occupational Therapist Meg Porter, and local Speech Therapist Kimberley Cambridge.

Despite being labeled as a Speech and Language clinic, the team addresses a variety of concerns affecting a child’s development and daily life. The team was specially assembled to provide expertise in Augmentative/Alternative Communication, Autism, ADHD, Down’s Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Articulation disorders, Sensory and feeding concerns, and other behavioral or speech disorders.

Over the 3-day period, they saw ninety-nine Vincentian children. On the afternoon of the first day, they held an informative group session for parents with children experiencing any of the aforementioned concerns.

The primary aim of this session was to share valuable information with parents about their children’s conditions and offer guidance on how to manage and cope with them at home.