A group of 55 Vincentians will be heading off soon to resorts in Saint Lucia and Turks & Caicos, before returning home to work at Buccament when the resort is completed late next year.

“A MAJOR highlight of this week’s recruitment drive was the presence of Shakeen Antoine, who was in the first batch of 70 Vincentians that went off last year. Shakeen is doing big things in TCI, and is now part of the recruitment team back in SVG. She really energised her new team members!” Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said in a post on Facebook.

The finance minister says Sandals will be back in November to hire another group of Vincentians. He says they are well on the way to fulfilling their pledge to hire 500 Vincentians even before the resort here opens its doors.

He extended congratulations to the young Vincentians for seizing this opportunity.

Work on the ground has already started, as St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) prepares to be the latest destination for the much-acclaimed Beaches Resort which is part of the Sandals Resorts International group.