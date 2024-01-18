The British Overseas Territory Anguilla has noted an increase in acute respiratory infection cases.

The Ministry of Health in Anguilla says that COVID-19 and flu cases continue to be detected there.

They noted that the latest surge has been mainly attributable to COVID-19.

Anguilla and several other Caribbean territories are currently experiencing an increase in cases of acute respiratory infections, Loop News reports.

The Ministry of Health in Anguilla says this increase coincides with the “Respiratory Virus Season” in the Northern Hemisphere.