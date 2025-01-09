In a historic event, the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) destroyed firearms as part of the CARICOM IMPACS Firearms Training and Activities Week.

The landmark event which occurred on January 8th, marked a significant step forward in the region’s efforts to combat illegal gun ownership and violence.

This training aims to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement across the Caribbean.

The training covers critical topics such as firearm destruction and other strategies for managing the proliferation of illegal firearms.

The RAPF was also presented with integral equipment designed for the destruction of firearms further cementing the RAPF’s capacity to independently manage and execute firearm destruction, a critical step in combating gun crime.