Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement following an eight-year legal battle, according to her lawyer.

The pair, who married in 2014 and have six children, were among the most high-profile couples in the entertainment industry and were dubbed ‘Brangelina’ by the press.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences”. It later emerged during separate court proceedings that she had accused Pitt of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet that year.

Pitt was not charged following a police investigation into the incident and has denied the allegations.

His lawyers have not publicly commented on the divorce settlement.