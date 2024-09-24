Brook Cheuvront, a 20-year-old American student from North Carolina, was found dead after disappearing during a solo hike on South Africa’s Table Mountain.

Cheuvront, who was interning with an NGO in Cape Town, went missing on Saturday when her tracking app stopped updating.

Her body was discovered the next day on Devil’s Peak after a search involving rangers, rescue crews, and a helicopter.

The circumstances of her death are under investigation, with an autopsy pending.

Her family says that they are devastated, and South African authorities have urged hikers not to venture alone.