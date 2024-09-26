Marcellus Williams has been executed by the state of Missouri, despite calls from several persons for him to be spared.

Williams was convicted in 2001 of killing Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter found stabbed to death in her home in 1998.

Williams’ attorneys had filed a flurry of appeal efforts based on what they described as new evidence – including alleged bias in jury selection and contamination of the murder weapon prior to trial. The victim’s family had also asked that Williams be spared death.

“We hope this gives finality to a case that’s languished for decades, re-victimizing Ms. Gayle’s family for decades,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement read by Trevor Foley, director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

“No juror no judge has ever found Williams’ innocence claim to be credible. Two decades of judicial proceedings and more than 15 judicial hearings upheld his guilty conviction. Thus, the order of execution has been carried out.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ attorney Larry Komp said “While he would readily admit to the wrongs he had done throughout his life, he never wavered in asserting his innocence of the crime for which he was put to death tonight.” Adding, “Although we are devastated and in disbelief over what the State has done to an innocent man, we are comforted that he left this world in peace.”

In a statement posted on X, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) said “Missouri lynched another innocent Black man. Governor Parson had the responsibility to save this innocent life, and he didn’t … We will hold Governor Parson accountable. When DNA evidence proves innocence, capital punishment is not justice – it is murder.”

The US Supreme Court’s action took place a day after Missouri’s supreme court and governor refused to grant a stay of execution.

Williams was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday 24th September, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.