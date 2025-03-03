The Department of Agriculture in the Turks and Caicos Islands on February 27th 2025 confiscated and destroyed nearly 25,000 eggs illegally imported from the Dominican Republic.

Quarantine officers discovered the contraband – totaling 24,840 eggs – hidden at the back of a shipping container during a routine inspection of imported goods.

The entire shipment was immediately seized and destroyed by officials in accordance with protocols established under the Animal Health Ordinance 2024.

The importer, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with violating importation laws and could face substantial fines.

The seizure comes amid heightened concerns about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which has been spreading throughout the Americas.

The Dominican Republic has not declared itself HPAI-free, making it a high-risk origin for animal products.

In a statement, the authorities remind all importers and travelers that all animal products from the Dominican Republic remain strictly prohibited.