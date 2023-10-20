All schools in Dominica have been closed ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Tammy.

This was announced by the Government of Dominica, which noted that work will continue as usual today.

Dominica’s Government says that it will continue to monitor the progress of the Tropical Storm and provide updates as they become available.

According to the 8 am weather outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 24 hours, in this case.

The center of Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to move near the islands during today and tonight, bringing gusty winds to tropical storm force, heavy rainfall and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles.