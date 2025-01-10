Dancehall star Alkaline has announced that his New Rules Festival will head to Toronto, Canada, on June 21, 2025. The event will take place at the Rebel Night Club, marking the festival’s expansion into a new city as part of its 2025 multi-city journey.

The announcement follows the earlier reveal of the festival’s UK debut, scheduled for April 17, 2025, in London at the 12,500 capacity OVO Arena Wembley.

The capacity of the Rebel Night Club is approximately 4,000 people, which, according to the venue, is almost four times the typical club in Toronto.

Since its return to Kingston, Jamaica, in 2022, the New Rules Festival has also captivated audiences in Miami and New York.